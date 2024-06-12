Amit Shah, Nadda to attend swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh CM tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and a host of senior party leaders are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday. Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, is set to be retained for the post.

The ceremony, where Khandu and his council of ministers will be sworn in, is scheduled to take place at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar at 10 PM tomorrow.

In preparation for this significant event, BJP legislature party leaders are slated to meet today under the supervision of central observers.

Advertisement

This meeting, to be held in Itanagar this evening, will facilitate the selection of the BJP legislature party leader.

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad as central observers to oversee this crucial process.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the function, elaborate security arrangements have been made across Itanagar.

The ruling BJP has solidified its hold on power in Arunachal Pradesh, winning the state assembly elections for the third consecutive term.

On June 2, the BJP emerged victorious with 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, securing a clear majority. The elections were held in conjunction with the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, with votes counted for 50 Assembly segments. Notably, the BJP won 10 of these seats uncontested.