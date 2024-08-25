Amit Shah launches 4- point plan to combat drug abuse in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, launched a comprehensive four-point strategy to tackle the drug menace in the country, emphasizing the importance of “Dictation, Destruction, Detention, and Rehabilitation”.

He said while drug consumers are victims of the system, those involved in drug trafficking are the true criminals. He directed officials to adopt a scientific approach while investigating drug trafficking cases, advocating a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top method to trace even the smallest quantities of narcotics to their origin and dismantle entire networks. He also urged authorities to seize the properties of drug dealers without hesitation.

Shah made these remarks during the inauguration of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regional office in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The event marked the conclusion of his three-day visit to the state. The new NCB office, located in the Central Secretariat Building, aims to enhance the coordination between the central and state governments in combating the drug menace. The inauguration was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

“Chhattisgarh’s strategic location, sharing borders with six states- Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh makes it a critical corridor for drug trafficking,” Shah said.

“The NCB office here will work closely with state agencies and the central government to dismantle these networks.”

Shah reiterated the importance of a multi-faceted approach to tackle drug problem. “We must focus on dictating the terms, dismantling the networks, detaining the culprits, and rehabilitating the addicts,” he said. Shah also pointed out that Chhattisgarh’s proximity to the Bay of Bengal, along with the coastal connectivity of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, creates a significant drug trafficking route. He noted that the state’s cannabis usage rate is 4.98%, far exceeding the national average of 2.83%.

Shah emphasized the need to seize the properties of drug dealers and urged officials to use central agencies for financial investigations. “Funds generated from narcotics are often used to support terrorism, Naxal insurgency, and other activities aimed at weakening India,” he warned.

Shah instructed officials to hold regular reviews with clearly defined targets, ensuring that the fight against drugs is not just a formality. He also stressed the importance of creating joint coordination committees to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking, with a focus on financial investigations and the sources of funding.

On the concluding day of his Chhattisgarh visit, Shah shifted focus from combating Naxal insurgency to strategizing on preventing drug trafficking nationwide. The meeting brought together officials from various central and state departments to discuss strategies for disrupting drug networks, enhancing enforcement actions, and raising awareness among youth and students.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from the Intelligence Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Railway Protection Force, India Post, State Drug Controller, forensic science experts, Ministry of Social Justice, Enforcement Directorate, and the State AIDS Control Organization.