Amit Shah lauds ITBP for Mount Makalu summit, cleanliness drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel for successfully climbing Mount Makalu and carrying out a cleanliness drive at the fifth highest peak of the world.

“Congratulations to the ITBP jawans on their stellar success in summiting Mount Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world,” the minister posted on X.

Shah said, “Braving extreme weather conditions, the ITBP personnel unfurled the Tiranga at the peak of the mountain and carried out a cleanliness drive inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and removed 150 kg of garbage.”

The minister also lauded the ITBP personnel for their courage, commitment and outstanding work.

The ITBP successfully scaled Mount Makalu (8,485 m) on April 19, marking the first-ever ascent of the peak by any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), official sources said.

Led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar Negi, with Deputy Commandant Nihas Suresh as deputy leader, the summit was a part of the International Mountaineering Expedition to Mt. Makalu and Mt. Annapurna (8,091 m), flagged off from ITBP Headquarters in the national capital on March 21.

Assistant Commandant Sanjay Kumar, Head Constable (HC) Sonam Stobdan, HC Pradeep Panwar, HC Bahadur Chand, and Constable Vimal Kumar were successful summiteers.

The expedition that was in line with its “Clean Himalaya – Save Glacier” campaign, collected 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste from high-altitude camps, depicting the ITBP’s environmental commitment.