Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted journalists on the occasion of National Press Day.

“Narendra Modi government is committed towards freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it,” Home Minister said.

“Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud Media’s remarkable role during COVID-19,” he said.

BJP chief also appreciated the work of journalists on the occasion.

“I appreciate the work of media persons who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news, and did so even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar reiterated that freedom of the press is the cornerstone of our Democracy, but at the same time stressed that it is responsible freedom.

