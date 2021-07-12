Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated various developmental works of the government worth Rs 36 crore in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Greeting people on the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Amit Shah said that he has been participating in the prayers at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad for many years and each time a new energy is received here.

The Union Home Minister inaugurated development works worth Rs 25 crore in Nardipur village of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and also inaugurated the newly constructed Shardamani Community Center by Swaminarayan Mandir, Adalaj.

Amit Shah said that there is a plan to bring development to every village, with a population of more than 3,000, in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by 2024. It is our endeavour that not a single person in the entire constituency should be deprived of the benefits of any scheme launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The Union Home Minister said not a single house lacks a toilet, cooking gas, piped water and electricity.

The Union Home Minister said that a message should be conveyed to those who possess Red coloured ration cards in the entire area that the Prime Minister has arranged for their families to get five kilogrammes food grains per person per month till Diwali.

He inaugurated an oxygen plant constructed by Sun Foundation at Civil Hospital, Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Amit Shah said that this effort of Sun Foundation will give more strength in the battle against COVID-19 in Gujarat and the people of the region will be benefited for a long time.