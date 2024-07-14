Amit Shah inaugurates 55 PM Excellence Colleges in Madhya Pradesh

Congratulating Madhya Pradesh for being the first state in the country to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the New Education Policy (NEP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the PM has set a target to make the country number one in every field in the world by 2047 when the country celebrates its centenary year of Independence.

Mr Shah said that to fulfill that aim, it is necessary that a strong foundation of education be built in the country. He said this at Indore while inaugurating 55 ‘PM College of Excellence’, one each in all 55 districts of MP.

Shah said that the 55 colleges have been opened with an investment of Rs 500 crore and they meet all the parameters to provide quality education, which is practical, modern and top-class.

Advertisement

Shah also praised Madhya Pradesh for starting medical and engineering courses in Hindi.

Shah said that PM Modi brought the NEP in 2020 with a lot of vision and farsightedness keeping in view the need for the next 25 years.

“It will make students at par with the international standards while also keeping them intact to their cultural roots,” Shah asserted.

He said that NEP aims to give wings to the potential and qualities of the students and provide employment vistas.