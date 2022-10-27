Amit Shah in Haryana: Lauding the achievements of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government in the last eight years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that corruption and lawlessness have come to an end in the state.

“After a long time, since independence, Haryana has got such an honest and dedicated Chief Minister. Unlike the past when the state used to get a Chief Minister either from Sirsa or Rohtak, our Manohar Lal has today become the Chief Minister of the entire Haryana,” said Shah while addressing a gathering in Faridabad.

आठ वर्षों में हरियाणा सरकार ने विरासत में मिले फटेहाल सिस्टम को बदला, भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश लगाया, भाई-भतीजावाद को समाप्त किया और मोदी जी की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं को हर गरीब तक पहुँचाने का काम किया है। हरियाणा धुआँ मुक्त राज्य बना है अब यहाँ हर घर में गैस का चूल्हा है। pic.twitter.com/P0vCJmZQHr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2022

The Union Home Minister said that Khattar has completed eight years of his tenure in a very successful manner. “In these eight years, he (CM) has ensured the holistic development of the state. The Haryana government, under the leadership of Manohar Lal, has done a commendable work of transforming Haryana,” he said.

“If we recall the previous regime, corruption and lawlessness used to be the main issues, but since the time Manohar Lal led government has taken the charge, not only did the corruption and lawlessness have ended but the state has also progressed swiftly on the path of development to bring Haryana to the top,” said Shah.

Shah further said that Haryana is the first state which has become smoke-free. Every house in Haryana has a gas stove. The state ranks second in terms of food grains and milk production. “Haryana has become the first to have an educated Panchayat in the country. The entire Haryana is open-defecation-free. Haryana has been ahead in every field with a growth rate of more than six per cent. The growth rate of manufacturing has been 10 per cent,” said the Union Home Minister.

He said that 10 years ago Haryana had no identity in software exports. But today, the state has stood second in software exports in the country. Every other vehicle on the road is made in Haryana, said Shah, adding a big change has come in Haryana in the last eight years and 400 Fortune companies of the world are working in Haryana. The government has worked to make Gurugram an industrial hub, he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for four projects costing more than Rs 6,600 crore in a programme organized at Faridabad. After inaugurating various schemes and laying the foundation stone, the Home Minister said that all these development projects are Diwali gifts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Haryana.