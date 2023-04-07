Amit Shah hits our at Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that democracy is not in danger but it is casteism and dynastic politics that are in danger.

Addressing a public gathering in Kaushambi and then in Azamgarh, Shah said, “Never in the history of independent India has the budget session ended without one proper discussion.”

“The opposition members didn’t let Parliament function, the reason was Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member. Rahul insulted India abroad. The people of the country see and understand this as well. Once again, the Modi government will cross 300.”

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Kaushambi Festival 2023 with CM Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present.

Later the Union Home Minister Shah laid the foundation of a music college in Azamgarh. In his address in Kaushambi, Amit Shah attacked the opposition and appealed to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. “We have come here with a resolution to make Modi the Prime Minister again in 2024.”

The Union Home Minister said that the Supreme Court implemented this law with its judgement. “Manmohan Singh wanted to amend it to protect Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rahul stopped him. Surat Court convicted Rahul and he was disqualified. So far, 17 members have been expelled and the same happened with Rahul. For this, Congress MPs wore black attire and stalled Parliament proceedings.”

Attacking Rahul, he went on to say, “It’s the duty of all citizens to follow the law, and you were a parliamentarian. You can challenge the conviction and fight it out in court. You have wasted Parliament’s time, the country will not forgive you for it,” he remarked.

Shah said that Congress, the SP, and BSP were putting obstacles in the way of the building of Ram Mandir. “Now Lord Ram will sit in the temple of Ayodhya.” He asserted that Kashmir is ours and that we have eliminated terrorism there. “By abolishing Article 370, we made Kashmir ours forever.”

While launching the 2024 poll bugle in Poorwanchal from Azamgarh , Shahaddressing the public meeting in Namdarpur, Amit Shah fiercely targeted the opposition.

Speaking in Azamgarh, Shah said that SP-BSP have done the work of defaming this city, once famous for music.

The BJP government in UP has done the work of bringing back that pride by starting a music college.The Azamgarh which was known as the center of terror in the whole country. Today work has been done to give respect to ‘Harihar Gharana’. In his honor, the work of laying the foundation of a music college has been done here,he said.

Targeting the opponents, Amit Shah said that SP and BSP had done the work of tarnishing the image of Azamgarh during their tenure. Today Azamgarh has got its respect back under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. During the tenure of SP and BSP, UP was known for riots. But ever since Yogi Adityanath’s government has been formed in UP, he did not allow a single riot to happen. UP has started on the path of development and Azamgarh has become a new identity of development.

He said, “I have come to Azamgarh many times before. Earlier there was no electricity here at night. But ever since the BJP government came to power, people are getting 24 hours electricity. There is not a single village in UP where electricity has not reached.”