Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to make DJB report on Yamuna poisoning public

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dared AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to bring out the Delhi Jal Board report public which claimed Haryana poisoning the waters of river Yamuna.

He slammed Kejriwal for accusing Haryana with such baseless allegations and also spreading fear amongst the people of Delhi, and further said that the kind of politics Kejriwal has done in this regard is of the lowest order.

Shah also dared the former Delhi CM to come forward and tell people of the national capital as to what was the name of the toxic material, which he claims was mixed in the Yamuna water by the neighboring state of Haryana.

HM also mentioned that Kejriwal claimed that water was stopped from entering Delhi, and asked as to where was the official order regarding the same, asking the AAP chief to show it.

He added, “Yesterday I returned after taking a holy dip at the Kumbh, and Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana government had poisoned the Yamuna. However, when we investigated, the Jal Board said nothing of that sort happened. This shows that Arvind Kejriwal has resorted to lying.”

Addressing a public meeting in Kalkaji assembly, Shah urged the locals to ask the Delhi CM Atishi, who represents the area as to what was the poison which her party chief claimed was mixed in Yamuna.

Shah further slammed Kejriwal stating that he had promised to clean Yamuna and will take a dip in the waters, which he failed to do.

Shah further said that this election was an opportunity to be free from the alleged corrupt government of AAP, alleging that it was involved in multiple scams amounting to thousands of crores including infamous Jal Board scam, classrooms, panic button in buses, Sheesh Mahal and the fake medical tests in mohalla clinic scam.

Shah further accused Kejriwal of giving excuses for stalled works in the city owing to the pandemic times, and mentioned works done by the ruling dispensation at the centre amid the Covid period.

Shah stressed that it is the intent to work which is important and helps complete tasks even in tough times.

Seeking votes for Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji, Shah assured people that after BJP forms government, in the coming five years Delhi will be at the top amongst all the capital cities across the country.

The Union Home Minister remarked that, whether it is pollution control, cleaning the Yamuna, or spreading rumors about welfare schemes for the poor being shut down, Kejriwal has only misled the public with lies.