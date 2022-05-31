Amit Shah congratulates people on completion of eight years of Narendra Modi’s leadership

Home Minister Amit Shah today congratulated people on the completion of eight years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through a series of tweets, the Home Minister said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has considered power as a medium of service, delivered their due rights to the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged, which has strengthened their faith in democracy and they have become participants in the journey of development of the country. Congratulations to all citizens for these eight years full of many historical achievements.”

Shah said “In the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country and instilled new confidence in them.”

Narendra Modi not only made the country safe with his capable leadership and strong will, but also took many decisions, which brought pride to the people, he said.

Praising the “efficient” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said in the person of Narendra Modi, every section has faith and pride, and he is meeting the expectations of the public with its tireless hard work. Today this power of faith of 130 crore Indians is moving the nation forward in every field.

The Home Minister said “Be it technology or sports, health or defence, development or welfare of the poor, today every policy and every achievement of India under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is an example for the world.”

Amit Shah said “Be it Jammu and Kashmir or the North East or Left Wing Extremism-affected challenging areas, which no one dared to look towards for decades, Shri Narendra Modi has written a new chapter of development and peace with his leadership and foresight, today this region is moving forward along with the rest of the country.”

The Home Minister said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of a self-reliant India is laying the foundation for making the country a leader in every field. It is the responsibility and duty of all countrymen to realise this resolution, so that we can give a strong and self-reliant India to the coming generations.”