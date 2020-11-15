An urgent meeting has been called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the spike in coronavirus cases on the very next day of Diwali which is likely to be attended by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will also attend the meeting.

The national capital in reportedly witnessing the third wave of the deadly coronavirus as the daily covid chart had started its upward climb 12 days ago.

In the 24 hours before November 3, the city had recorded a surge with 6,725 cases after a few weeks of low numbers.

As per the latest data, Delhi has reported 7340 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,82,170 and 7,519 fatalities.

This will be the third time that the two leaders meet over the coronavirus crisis.