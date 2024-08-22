Amit Shah assures Tripura CM of Centre’s help in dealing with flood situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday to inquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre to the northeastern state.

In a post on the X platform, Shah said, “Spoke with CM Tripura Manik Saha and took stock of the flood situation in the state.”

“The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required,” he added.

Shah asserted that the Modi Government firmly stands with the sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis.

The Tripura chief minister wrote in an X post, “Spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the current grim flood situation in the state. He informed that a total of eleven NDRF teams would be sent to Tripura from different locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Arrangements would also be made for choppers for airlifting of the stranded people in the flood-affected areas. More boats would also be sent along with the NDRF teams. I thank the HM for providing instant assistance to the people of Tripura,” Saha said.

He said the entire state government machinery has been working round-the-clock to tackle the unprecedented natural calamity.

In another post, the chief minister wrote, “Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, and private(Schools, Colleges and State-run universities) will remain closed until further notice. A formal notification will be issued shortly.”

Notably, on Wednesday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, wrote, “Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. They must be provided compensation at the earliest.”

“The Centre and state governments must put in place immediate relief and rehabilitation measures. More NDRF and SDRF teams must be deployed in the flood-affected areas. Food and medical help must be urgently provided,” he said.

The Congress chief also urged party leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance to the people in distress.