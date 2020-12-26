Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Assam, which will go to polls in a few months from now. The visit comes days after his Bengal tour which is neighbouring Assam.

His two-day visit to the northeast region began with much fanfare as he landed around mid-night at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received Shah at the airport.

Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Assam today at 1PM at Amingaon Parade Ground, Guwahati.

Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank people of Assam for such warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/7E7oQMdE2k — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020