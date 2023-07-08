Amidst Violence, Bengal Panchayat Elections: 10 Key Points You Need to Know

The state of West Bengal is currently underway with a crucial three-tier panchayat election, which is being closely watched as a litmus test for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the election is marred by reports of severe violence and loss of lives. Voting began at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 5 PM. Authorities are on high alert, with central forces closely monitoring the second round of elections.

The main parties vying for victory in the Bengal election are the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amidst the backdrop of violence, the Bengal Panchayat Elections present 10 key points to be aware of.

1. Over 5.67 crore eligible voters will choose candidates for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 63,229 gram panchayat seats, and 9,730 panchayat samitis in the Bengal panchayat elections.

2. Reports of extensive violence have surfaced since the elections were announced, with 15 people, including a teenager, losing their lives and incidents of arson and vandalism reported.

3. Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the party’s campaign in the elections.

4. The ruling Trinamool Congress criticized the federal forces for security lapses, stating that three of their volunteers were killed and two injured. The BJP reported the death of a worker in the Cooch Behar area and instances of ballot papers being set on fire and polling booths being vandalized.

5. Trinamool Congress urged its cadres to avoid using coercive methods and to provide opponents with greater democratic space, aiming to prevent a repeat of the 2018 rural elections where they won a significant number of uncontested seats.

6. Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the importance of people’s support over central forces, stating that the mandate will not change without public backing. Trinamool Congress won over 85% of the seats in the 2013 panchayat elections.

7. BJP leaders Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, and Suvendu Adhikari oversaw the party’s campaign, while Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI (M) state secretary Mohammed Salim led their respective parties’ campaigns.

8. In response to public complaints, Governor CV Ananda Bose established a ‘Peace Home’ in his residence, marking the Raj Bhavan’s active involvement in addressing election violence.

9. The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Nawsad Siddique, the only MLA from the party, garnered attention with its campaign in areas of North and South 24 Parganas, frequently clashing with the local Trinamool government in Bhangor, South 24 Parganas.

10. These panchayat elections mark the second time since the late 1970s that Bengal’s village council representatives will be elected under the close supervision of central authorities. Around 65,000 central police officers and 70,000 state police officers have been deployed across Bengal to ensure a peaceful election process.