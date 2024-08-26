Amid threats against Muslims in Assam, AIUDF seeks govt’s intervention

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya calling for immediate action by the state government against several organisations that have issued threats against a section of the Muslim community in Upper Assam.

The AIUDF’s plea came in the wake of rising communal tensions in the state with various organisations reportedly demanding that Muslims, particularly those identified as ‘Miyas’, leave the Upper Assam districts or face dire consequences.

Upper Assam, comprising nine districts, has become a focal point of concern for the AIUDF and other community leaders.

The term ‘Miya’, historically a derogatory reference to Bengali-speaking Muslims, has been co-opted by the community in recent years as a symbol of defiance.

The AIUDF’s memorandum describes the situation as a serious threat to communal harmony and the safety of the Muslim community in the region. The party has called on the state government to take strict legal action against the organisations responsible for these threats, including initiating legal proceedings and deploying adequate security forces to protect vulnerable communities.

The AIUDF also urged the government to issue a public statement condemning the threats and reassuring all communities that their safety and rights will be protected.

The growing tensions in Upper Assam were exacerbated by a recent incident in Sivasagar, where members of the Marwari community publicly apologised for an alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl by a local businessman. This incident, combined with the ongoing threats against Muslims, has deepened concerns about the potential for further violence.

In response to these developments, the Sivasagar District Administration has taken proactive measures to prevent any escalation of unrest.

Executive Magistrate Nakib Sayeed Baruah has issued summons to 27 Indigenous leaders from various organisations, including prominent figures such as Basanta Gogoi, president of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), and Sringkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena Asom. These leaders are accused of participating in unlawful gatherings and using high-decibel speaker systems to incite tensions between communities.

The summons, issued under Section 164(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), requires the leaders to appear before the Executive Magistrate on August 25, 2024, to justify their actions.

They are also required to provide a bond of Rs 2.5 lakh, along with a surety of Rs 50,000, as a guarantee of their commitment to maintaining peace over the next six months. Non-compliance could result in severe legal consequences, including possible arrest and fines.