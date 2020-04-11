Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of India on Friday informed that the production of wheat in the country has been in surplus and hence India would export the crop.

Elaborating on the same, Tomar said that NAFED has been directed to export 50 thousand metric ton wheat to Afghanistan and export 40 thousand metric ton wheat to Lebanon under G2G arrangements.

He had posted a tweet to share the information.

भारत में गेहूं की पैदावार अपनी जरूरत से अधिक हुई है। दूसरे देशों से प्राप्त विशिष्ट मांगों के आधार पर नैफेड को कहा गया है कि 50 हजार मीट्रिक टन गेहूं का निर्यात अफगानिस्तान तथा 40 हजार मीट्रिक टन गेहूं का निर्यात लेबनॉन को जी2जी व्यवस्था के अंतर्गत किया जाए। — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) April 10, 2020

The Minister said that NAFED has been asked to go ahead with exports on the basis of receipt of special requisition from certain countries.