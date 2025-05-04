Amid surging tensions with Pakistan, Air Chief meets PM Modi

Amid surging tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, a source said.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had also met the prime minister on Saturday and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

Advertisement

The series of meetings the Prime Minister had with armed forces heads assumes significance in the backdrop of India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

Advertisement

PM Modi had earlier last week also had a meeting with the chiefs of all three armed forces, when he said that the Indian armed forces have his full confidence and “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response to the terror attack at Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The meetings with heads of armed forces are also considered crucial in the wake of Pakistan’s test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450 km. The missile was tested on Saturday during Pakistan’s military drill ‘Exercise INDUS’.