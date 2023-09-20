Amid strained relations, Canadian govt issues travel advisory for North-East India

In its latest updated travel advisory, the Canadian government has included several states of North-East India, including Assam and Manipur, cautioning its citizens against non-essential travel to these regions due to a heightened risk of terrorism and insurgency.

This travel advisory comes at a time of strained relations between the two countries, stemming from the death of prominent Sikh leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada’s advisory also advises its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling in India, citing a general threat of terrorist attacks across the country. Specifically mentioned are the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The advisory regarding Jammu and Kashmir urges Canadians to avoid all travel to this Union Territory due to the unpredictable security situation, which includes threats of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. However, it excludes travel to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Additionally, the advisory advises against all travel within 10 kilometers of the border with Pakistan in the states of Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan. This recommendation is based on the unpredictable security situation in these areas, along with the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Canada has expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat, citing “credible allegations” of the Indian government’s involvement in Nijjar’s assassination.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, confirmed the expulsion, revealing that the diplomat in question was the head of the Indian intelligence agency in Canada. Joly emphasized Canada’s commitment to uncovering the truth behind Nijjar’s killing.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”