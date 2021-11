Four Covid-19 deaths were on Sunday reported in the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where a spurt in the virus has been reported.

Death of two Covid-19 patients was reported in Kashmir and an equal number in the Leh district of Ladakh.

J&K tested 174 new Covid patients of which 150 were in Kashmir and 24 in Jammu. Thirteen persons were tested positive in Ladakh where all government and private schools have been shut till further orders.