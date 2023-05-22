Amid row over Ordinance, Ajay Maken asks Kejriwal to “take lessons” from ex-CM Sheila Dikshit’s journey

Amid the row over the Centre’s Ordinance with respect to the control of services in Delhi, Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday left a piece of advice for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while recalling the tenure of the late Sheila Dikshit as CM.

Maken asked Kejriwal to take note of the journey of the late Congress leader for the betterment of Delhi Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Maken reminded CM Kejriwal that she fought for the betterment of Delhi.

“I hope the current Chief Minister takes note of this journey and learns from it,” he said.

Ajay Maken asked Kejriwal to engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them for Delhi’s advancement.

“They will certainly align with your vision if it’s sincere. Your past actions – summoning officers at ungodly hours, resorting to mistreatment and harsh words – are not constructive. It’s crucial to recognize that such behaviour only contributes to the city’s distress,” he tweeted.

“Reflecting on those years, I firmly believe, “Sheila Dikshit Ji’s government’s first six years were the most productive phase. She fought not for power, but for the betterment of Delhi. Power privatization, CNG conversion, Metro launch, construction of flyovers, hospitals, schools – they all happened because she fought tirelessly for Delhi,” Ajay Maken tweeted.

Recalling a particular incident, Maken said that during his tenure as the Transport Minister, the Transport Commissioner was removed without his Knowledge. The decision to replace the Commissioner was taken by the L-G who remained steadfast and refused to reverse his order.

Maken further added that when he attempted to protest by holding a press conference, Sheila Dikshit advised against the same and refrained him from speaking about their failed attempt. She advised, “With a gentle wave of her fingers, she advised, “No, no, no… Don’t tell anyone about our failed attempt. Officers shouldn’t know that we tried and couldn’t succeed. If they find out, they might stop taking us seriously.”

He further writes, her lessons of leadership and diplomacy continue to guide me, “She taught me to tackle obstacles skillfully, to serve with a clear focus on the city’s welfare. To offer tea and pakodas when needed, and to stand firm when required. That’s Sheila Ji’s legacy, a guide to serving public interest above all else.”

Maken further writes, the turn of events was remarkable. “The new officer understood the gravity of the situation. We stood united against various lobbies and earned accolades from the Supreme Court and even the US Government,”

He added, “I say with pride.” “We became the first city globally to fully convert its public transport system to CNG.”

Arvind Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this week in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre’s ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and extended his support to the AAP chief against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of ‘services’ back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the occasion.

On Friday, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.