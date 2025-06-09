27 lakh power dept employees to go on strike on Jul 9 against privatization

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers has announced that 27 lakh electricity employees from all over the country will go to a day-long token strike against privatization of the sector in Uttar Pradesh.

The Coordination Committee also decided that there will be widespread protests across the country on July 2 to protest against the ongoing power privatization in Uttar Pradesh. It was also decided that on July 9, all the power employees across the country will hold nationwide strikes in protest against the process of privatization of electricity in the whole country, especially in UP.

These decisions were taken in the meeting of the core Committee of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers in New Delhi on Monday.

The Committee has demanded from the Central Government that they should immediately intervene in the larger interest of farmers, common domestic consumers and poor consumers and cancel the process of privatization of electricity in Uttar Pradesh.

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation, informed the media here about the decisions.

On June 22 in Lucknow, the national office Bearers of the Coordination Committee will attend the mahapanchayat of farmers, common domestic consumers and electricity workers. A decision will be taken for a decisive mass movement in protest against the privatization in the Mahapanchayat of June 22.