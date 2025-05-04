Amid rising tension with Pak, India blocks X accounts of Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Ex-Foreign Min Bilawal Bhutto

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the social media handle X accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have been blocked in India.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel was also blocked in India.

After the Pahalgam attack, the government has adopted a series of tough postures against Pakistan.

Terrorists linked to Pakistani outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba had on April 22 opened fire in the picturesque Baisaran meadow on April 22, killing 26 innocent civilians.

As a series of measures in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India had earlier also blocked the social media accounts of prominent Pakistani politicians, media personalities, and celebrities, including singers Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and actors Fawad Khan, Hania Amir and Mahira Khan.

Earlier this week, India also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.

Following the attack, India has also initiated a series of diplomatic offensives against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The same day, India also revoked most visas issued to Pakistanis, including medical visas.

The Wagah-Attari crossing was also closed, bringing trade with Pakistan to a grinding halt.

Later, India also banned imports as well as incoming mail and parcels from Pakistan and barred the docking of ships from the country at all Indian ports.