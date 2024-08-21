Amid rift with JMM, ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren will float new party

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Champai Soren, announced on Wednesday his decision to form a new political party, putting to rest the speculations about his potential shift to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Jharkhand, Soren said, “I had mentioned three options – retirement, organization, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them.”

His decision follows a recent social media post on X, where Soren alleged that he was humiliated by the JMM leadership and accused them of undermining his authority as Chief Minister.

“Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than someone else canceling the Chief Minister’s programs?” he asked.

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of support within his own party, indicating that he was left with little choice but to seek alternatives.

“After so much insult and disdain, I was forced to explore alternative paths,” Soren remarked.

He outlined three potential options: “First, to retire from politics. Second, to start my own organization. And third, to continue the journey if I found a companion on this path. From that day until today, and until the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, all options are open for me.”

Champai Soren has been a long-time loyalist of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

During Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over an alleged land scam, Champai was entrusted with the Chief Minister’s duties.

However, tensions rose when Hemant Soren, after securing bail, demanded Champai step down to reclaim his position. Although Champai complied, the relationship between the two leaders soured.

As of now, Hemant Soren has not publicly commented on his former close aide’s decision to launch a new political outfit.

However, in a veiled remark targeting the BJP, he stated, “Forget about society; these people are focused on breaking homes and dismantling parties. Every other day, they either buy this MLA or that MLA.”