Amid NEET-UG row, govt cancels UGC-NET after ‘exam integrity compromised’

Amid the row over NEET-UG 2024, the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced the cancellation of UGC-NET June 2024 Examination, just a day after it was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The decision was taken after the University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled,” the ministry said in a press release.

A fresh examination will be held for UGC-NET 2024, and the dates shall be announced separately.

The ministry has also handed over the probe into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation in the matter,” it said.

The development comes amid a massive row over the NEET-UG examination 2024. The NTA is facing intense heat over the NEET exam after several aspirants approached the Supreme Court alleging paper leak.

Reacting to the NEET-UG row, the Education Ministry said that the issue related to the grace marks has already been addressed.

“As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action upon receipt of this report,” the release stated.

The ministry warned that strict action shall be taken against any individual or organization found to be involved in any irregularities.

“The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face the strictest action,” it added.