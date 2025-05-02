Amid India-Pak tensions, Ordnance Factory cancels staff leave in Jabalpur

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack, Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has ordered the immediate cancellation of all leaves for its officers and employees.

As per the directive issued on Friday, all leave applications exceeding two days have been cancelled with immediate effect.

According to OFK officials, this move affects officers and employees who had applied for extended leave. The factory currently employs more than 4,000 staff, including both officers and workers.

The OFK is one of the largest units of Munitions India Limited (MIL), a government-owned enterprise headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra.

MIL and its units are responsible for the production and supply of ammunition, explosives, rockets, and bombs for the Indian Armed Forces.

The company also supplies to civilian agencies and exports to the armed forces of several foreign countries.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that a similar leave cancellation order may have been issued at the Chanda Ordnance Factory in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, though official confirmation is still awaited.