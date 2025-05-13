Amid high alert, Rajnath Singh review security with Tri services chiefs

A day after the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan held talks on the ceasefire, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Tri services chiefs to review the ongoing security situation at South Block here on Tuesday.

The discussion at the high-level meeting reportedly centred on continuing with the high watch even as Pakistan has agreed to ceasefire. On Monday night, a streak of drones was spotted in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, clearly indicating Pakistan’s failure to hold on to their end of agreement.

The closed-door meeting saw Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Vice-Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, in attendance.

Earlier, in a message posted on X, Singh spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation carried out late on Monday evening. “In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has put India’s policy against terrorism before the whole world with great clarity and firmness. His address is not only an expression of India’s sentiment, but it is also a presentation of our country’s military, diplomatic and moral strength,” he wrote.

“The Prime Minister has also made it clear that if there will be any talks with Pakistan in the future, then the talks will be only on terrorism and POK. He has also openly praised the valour and courage of the Indian forces during #OperationSindoor. The whole country is proud of the Indian forces. I thank the Prime Minister for his strong leadership,” he went on to add.