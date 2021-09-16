Amid heightened terror activity on borders, J&K DGP orders strengthening of intelligence network

Amid heightened attempts of Pakistani agencies to revive the terror infiltration routes through the Rajouri and Poonch districts, the J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has ordered further augmentation of intelligence and security grids.

The DGP said that despite ceasefire at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LOC) infiltration attempts are constantly being made. He laid emphasis on identifying and smashing the overground workers (OGW) network of terror outfits in J&K.

The DGP chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters wherein the security scenario of Jammu Zone was reviewed. He stressed that no space should be left for elements inimical to peace in view of the ongoing attempts of infiltration from across the border and increased drone activities by rogue and anti-national elements.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG JSK Atul Goel, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, AIG Rahul Malik, SSP PCR Haseeb Mughal and other officers. While other DIGs of Jammu Zone and district SSPs joined through video conferencing.

He said personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly and there should be enhanced synergy at the grassroots level for better results. He directed for effective dominance and surveillance in their respective areas and emphasized the need to keep a close watch on subversive elements by strengthening the border as well as the highway girds.

The DGP also reviewed the security of the road tunnels and gave necessary directions regarding their security. He directed the officers to take a review of the preparedness on-ground deployment.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to upgrade their investigation quality and interrogation centres. While referring to the Capacity Building Program with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the DGP said that these programmes will go a long way in upgrading the skills of our Investigating officers.

The DGP emphasized the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace.

He directed to take stringent action against the elements found involved in any anti-national or anti-social activities. He said that J&K Police along with the other security agencies is working hard for the security of the people and for the consolidation of peace and added that those who are looking to cause any damage to the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir would not be spared.

Reiterating the use of technology in strengthening the security grids, the DGP laid emphasis on seeking the cooperation of the people in strengthening the border grid.

He said that Pakistan backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J&K and added that any such attempt would be foiled with fortitude.

The DGP emphasized for maintenance of effective coordination and sharing each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required. He also stressed eradicating the narcotics network.