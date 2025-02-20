Amid financial crisis, Kerala government hikes salaries of PSC chairman and members; raises travel allowance of Delhi representative

Even as the government reels under a severe financial crisis, the LDF government in Kerala has sanctioned a substantial increase in the salaries and benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman and its members.

The state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved a hefty pay hike for the chairman and members of the State Public Service Commission. The revised salary for the PSC chairman will be equivalent to the maximum amount of the super time scale of district judges, while for the members, it will be equivalent to the maximum amount of the selection grade scale of district judges. The chairman’s salary, presently Rs 2.24 lakh, will increase to Rs 3.81 lakh. The members’ salary will rise from Rs 2.19 lakh to Rs 3.73 lakh.

Advertisement

A note issued after the Cabinet meeting stated that the chairman’s salary and benefits were revised on par with the highest pay in the super time scale of a district judge and that the members’ salary was revised on par with the highest pay in the selection grade scale of district judges.

Advertisement

There will be a corresponding increase in other benefits and pensions for the chairman and members. As per the decision, the pension of former chairmen will be doubled from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The pension of members will rise from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh.

It has been pointed out that, with the new hike, the salary of the Kerala PSC chairman and members will be more than that of the salary of the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Justice and judges of the Supreme Court.

Kerala has the highest number of PSC members among states. According to the Constitution, three members are enough for PSC in each state. However, Kerala PSC currently has 20 members. In comparison, Tamil Nadu has 14, Karnataka has 13, and even a large state like Uttar Pradesh (UP) has only six members in its PSC.

The LDF government’s decision to increase the salaries and other benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman and its members has drawn intense criticism from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Opposition leader V D Satheesan strongly criticised the decision, terming it an open challenge to the people. He accused the government of ignoring the ongoing protest by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers in front of the secretariat, whose honorarium has been pending for three months.

“The same government that fails to pay ASHA workers has increased the salaries of those who already earn lakhs per month. KSRTC staff and pensioners are not getting their payments in time. The government has also defaulted on three months’ social security pensions for the elderly, widows, and differently-abled people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF government has proposed an increase in the travel allowance for its Delhi representative, K V Thomas. The General Administration Department has recommended to the Finance Department that the annual travel allowance be raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11.31 lakh.

Previously, K V Thomas was allocated Rs 5 lakh per year for travel expenses. However, he requested an increase, stating that his actual travel expenditure amounted to Rs 6.31 lakh. Considering this request, the General Administration Department proposed the revision to the Finance Department.

The government’s decision to increase the salaries of the PSC chairman and members, along with the proposed hike in the travelling expense of K V Thomas, comes at a time when the state is grappling with a severe financial crisis.

While the government cites a severe financial crisis as the reason for delays in welfare pension payments, KSRTC salaries, and ASHA workers’ wages, it has faced criticism for selectively granting significant financial benefits to certain office bearers and individuals.