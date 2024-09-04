State launches police student cadet scheme

The state government has planned to set up a police student cadet (PSC), like the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of the Centre.

On 1 September, during the Police Day celebrations of West Bengal, the first pilot project in the state was unveiled in the Purulia district.

Purulia district police has been a pioneer in many fronts in the state and has recently bagged the prestigious Skoch Award for introducing and successfully implementing the Sahay App to ensure safety to common people, aged people and even to tourists visiting Purulia.

Abhijit Mukherjee, superintendent of Police of Purulia district has said that this newest step will further strengthen the police public relationship in the coming period.

“We have experimentally started the police student cadets, selecting over 100 students from various schools and colleges of Purulia. These students have been specially trained by the Purulia district police. These students have been assisting in traffic management of the town and they are very much excited in their new role and are very much happy,” added Abhijit Mukherjee.

The students have been taught about the current laws in the country, self-discipline, traffic management systems. The willing students will be able to learn how to become a disciplined force like the police, which will also immensely help them in their future life.

“The police student cadet (PSC) will also spread awareness about environment conservation, evils of child marriage, child labour etc to the society.

“We are really very excited in our present avatar and enjoying our new role besides the regular study,” says Umarani Mondal, a student of Nistarini College in Purulia, one of the most reputed women’s colleges in Purulia district.

These 100 students said that they are very happy in serving society. Once this project becomes a success it will be replicated in other districts of the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government had also introduced civic police volunteers to assist the normal police duties in the state.