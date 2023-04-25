Amid Covid spike, face mask made mandatory in Odisha

Clamping Covid-induced restrictions for the first time in the current year, the Odisha government has made sporting face masks mandatory in all health facilities as the COVID-19 caseload is steadily on the rise in the State.

“In view of the rising of COVID-19 cases both in the country and in Odisha and as part of adopting COVID appropriate behaviour in health institutions, it has been decided to enforce the use of masks in all the health institutions.” the Public Health Directorate said in a letter to all stakeholders, including chief district medical officers

“If you experience symptoms like cold, cough, fever and sore throat, you should isolate yourself and go for a COVID-19 test. Wear a face mask properly whenever you go outside, avoid crowded places and maintain hand hygiene to protect yourself from coronavirus,” the Health Department had earlier said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, the State logged 393 fresh covid cases at 7.2 per cent test positivity rate in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative active caseload to 3,086. The spike in covid cases has been pronounced in April. However, the health officials maintain that situation very much under control with little over one per cent of patients requiring