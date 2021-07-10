Karnataka on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the Zika virus amid concerns over rising cases in neighbouring Kerala.

The order directed authorities to remove solid waste, a breeding ground for Aedes mosquito- vector for the disease.

“As monsoon season allows proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika virus disease, surveillance should be carried in rural and urban areas across the state on war footing,” the state Health Commissioner Trilok Chandra stated in the order.

“The vector management should include surveillance of larvae, biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional levels,” the order added.

It is important for our readers to know the symptoms of the Zika virus:

fever

rashes

conjunctivitis

joint pain

The authorities have been advised to conduct Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, seaports and in rural and urban civic wards. Moreover, the samples have to be collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru for testing.

“During ultra-sound scanning for pregnant women, focus should be given for presence of microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women should be sent to NIV for testing,” the order further stated.