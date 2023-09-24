Amid big Telangana claim, Rahul Gandhi’s Rajasthan assessment: ‘Very close’

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that his party will certainly win at least two states – Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh while Telangana will be a probable victory.

However, his assessment on Rajasthan is what would have Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot worried. The former Congress president predicted a very close race in the desert state where his party is in power. He, however, expressed hope that Congress will be able to retain power.

“Right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, we are very close in Rajasthan and we think we will be able to win…,” Gandhi said during an event in Delhi.

Gandhi said that Congress learned a very important lesson of building the narrative in Karnataka where his party went on to register a massive victory against the BJP.

“We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative. And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative,” he said.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of creating distraction from pressing issues the country is facing at the moment.

“The main issues in India are concentration of wealth, huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, huge unfairness towards the lower caste, towards OBCs, and towards tribal communities. These are issues. Now,

“BJP can’t contest those. So let’s have Bidhurimake a statement. Let’s get together and sort of have elections together. Let’s change the name of India. This is all distraction. We understand it. And we’re not going to let them do it,” the Congress leader said.

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – later this year. These assembly elections are being seen as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.