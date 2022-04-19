Amethi gets new cement plant

Amethi now has a cement grinding unit spread over 44 acres of land.

The unit has been set up by Kanodia Cement, one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in the country.

The company has established its four cement grinding units with a 100 per cent automatic grinding technique.

The expansion is already completed and the production has begun in April- 2022.

Vishal Kanodia, managing director, Kanodia Cement said that the Amethi expansion is part of the company’s strategy to increase its total cement capacity to 4.30 MTPA.

“We are optimistic about the growth in demand for cement in India. The set-up of our Amethi unit along with more investment in the coming years will help us unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking existing capacities and creating new ones across the country. We expect our new cement manufacturing unit to provide employment to around 1000 people directly and indirectly,” he said.

According to reports, UP is a cement deficit state and its cement demand is met by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and other eastern states. Keeping this in mind, Kanodia Group is setting up more cement grinding units in Uttar Pradesh.

The new unit will have state-of-art technology with a Vertical Roller Pre Grinding Mill (VRPM) and Ball Mill for cement grinding and will produce all types of cement.

The Plant consists of two 12-spout rotary-packer and six floor-mounted truck loading machines that have been supplied by FL Smith. Kanodia is progressing on its Sustainable Development Plan, with sharper focus on climate and clean energy, building a circular economy, conserving resources and nature, and driving meaningful change in the lives of communities.