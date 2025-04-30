Rahul visits Amethi: Inspects Ordnance factory and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi Wednesday reached Amethi on a day-long visit.

During his visit, Gandhi received a grand reception everywhere, and there was tremendous enthusiasm among Congress workers.

Firstly, the Leader of Opposition inspected the weapons manufactured at the Ordnance Factory in Korwa and inaugurated the Open Heart Surgery Operation Theater at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital campus in Munshiganj.

Gandhi met senior Congress workers of the district and appealed to strengthen the organisation at the ground level. He asked the workers to activate the party from the gram panchayat to the district level, and such people should come forward who can strengthen the organisation by giving their time.

When the convoy of the Congress leader stopped in Jais town, Rahul Gandhi met the workers and when the children saw him and they rushed to meet him. He stopped the convoy and gifted toffee to the children.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Ordnance Factory in Korwa, Amethi, where he enquired about domestic weapons and technical equipment being built in the factory. Factory officials informed them about the steps taken towards the production process and self-sufficiency in the defence sector.

He later inspected the facilities provided to heart patients at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, in Munshiganj, where he inaugurated the Open Heart Surgery Operation Theatre.

On the occasion, the Gandhi scion said that now patients suffering from heart disease will not have to go to Lucknow or other cities. A state-of-the-art medical facility will be available in Amethi itself.

Last, Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi 10 months ago.

