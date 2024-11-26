Ambedkar’s Constitution draft didn’t include ‘secular’ or ‘socialist’: Adityanath

In a sharp critique of the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the party of tampering with the Preamble and “strangling” the Constitution.

He argued that the original Constitution, drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar on November 26, 1949, did not include the words “secular” or “socialist.” Alleging that the Congress Party added these terms during the Emergency period, he further stated, “The people have delivered a fitting lesson to those who betrayed the Constitution.”

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a ceremony here to commemorate Constitution Day. He led the reading of the Preamble, paying tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the strength and comprehensiveness of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister described it as the most robust in the world. He credited Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar with laying the foundation of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” through the Constitution.

Extending his congratulations to the people on the occasion, Yogi emphasized the significance of the Constitution Day in reminding citizens of the greatness of India’s democracy and Constitution.

He hailed Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar as a true son of India, highlighting how the drafting committee under his leadership incorporated core values like justice, equality, and fraternity into the document, ensuring a strong future for the nation.

The Chief Minister shared historical insights, stating that the Constituent Assembly, formed in 1946 on the demand of freedom fighters, held its first meeting on December 9, 1946. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected as its President, and the Constitution was drafted by 13 committees, with the drafting committee chaired by Dr. Ambedkar.

He further explained that the debates of these committees were instrumental in shaping the Constitution and called them its essence. CM Yogi urged the legislature, executive, and judiciary to draw inspiration and guidance from these historic debates, which reflect the spirit and principles of the Indian Constitution.

Praising India’s democracy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the Indian Constitution ensures equal voting rights for individuals of every caste, opinion, and religion.

He noted that while other democracies around the world were grappling with discrimination, India had already granted universal suffrage to all adult citizens in its general elections, a testament to the foresight of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly.

He emphasized that Constitution Day serves as an important occasion to educate citizens about their rights and duties while reinforcing their faith in democracy.

He asserted that it was the BJP government that restored and strengthened this faith, upholding the true essence of the Constitution. He emphasized that the soul of any Constitution lies in its objectives and principles.

CM Yogi further remarked that the public has not hesitated in holding accountable those who tampered with the Indian Constitution.