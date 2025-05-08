Ambedkar statues stolen from same spot in MP district twice in hours

Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole two statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from the same spot within a matter of hours in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering protests from the members of the Bhim Army and locals.

The district administration got a third statue installed at the spot on Friday afternoon to pacify the people even as the police registered an FIR in the matter.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near village Jaitpura on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane highway. According to sources, the first statue was allegedly stolen at around 7 pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

When locals, after noticing that the statue was missing informed the police, a police team, along with some district administration officials, reached the spot. The authorities assured action against the unidentified persons and installed another statue there.

As the second bust was also stolen late at night members of the Bhim Army and locals staged a protest. Officials of the police and district administration again reached the spot and managed to pacify the irate crowd, assuring them of prompt and strict action against the unidentified miscreants in the matter.

Police Inspector Sunil Sharma said an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused and investigations are on.