Amarnath Yatra halted due to bad weather in Kashmir

Due to heavy rain along the twin routes in Kashmir on Friday, Amarnath Yatra was suspended momentarily till weather improves.

IANS | New Delhi | July 7, 2023 10:25 am

(File Photo: SNS)

Officials said that due to heavy rain along the south Kashmir Pahalgam and north Kashmir Baltal routes, the passage of Yatris towards the cave shrine has been halted for the safety of the pilgrims.

“There are 3,200 pilgrims stationed at Pahalgam and 4,000 at Baltal base camp.

“Yatra will resume after the weather improves.

“Over 84,000 pilgrims have performed the Yatra during the last six days since it began on July 1,” officials said.

