Amarnath Yatra: Anti-drone, anti-cross-border tunneling stressed

Taking stock of the steps taken to beef up security ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra (pilgrimage), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Mukesh Singh has emphasised on the need for regular anti-tunnelling and anti-drone exercise along the India-Pakistan border to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists.

Mukesh Singh was accompanied by DIG Vivek Gupta to review the security arrangements at the Lakhanpur corridor in Kathua district which is the road link between J&K and Punjab and is used by pilgrims reaching here by road from across the country.

The ADGP also inspected the Rajbagh Police Station on the highway.

He stressed on strengthening of interstate check points and National Highway posts to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities in view of forthcoming pilgrimage and sought firsthand information regarding measures for tackling different situations.

The ADGP asked the officers to strengthen intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Chandan Kohli reviewed anti-drone measures and security arrangements in the areas bordering Pakistan in Jammu district. He also took stock of the arrangements at the counter-insurgency front.

The SSP visited the police stations in the border area and also the BSF posts at Jabowal and Trewa in the Arnia sector where Pakistani drones have been sighted recently. He especially reviewed the anti-drone measures put in place by police and other security forces in border areas in the sub division and asked field deployments to maintain highest level of alertness to foil any drone dropping attempt.

Kohli had a detailed review of security scenario in the border areas and took a firsthand review of deployment especially in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of border police posts to further make the border grid a fool proof security line.