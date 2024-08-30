Allegations of hidden camera in girl’s washroom; Andhra Pradesh CM orders probe

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry after there were massive protests at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in Krishna district following allegations that hidden cameras were placed in the washroom of girls’ hostel.

Police however, could not find any cameras hidden in the washroom. The students have alleged that the incident took place a week ago but the management did not take any action.

On Thursday night, girl students from the hostel began their protests over the hidden cameras. Students alleged some 300 videos were recorded and then sold to other students of the boy’s hostel. They blamed a girl student and her boyfriend, who is a final year engineering student, for setting up cameras and selling the recordings. Some students even tried to physically confront the suspected student and the police then arrived to control the situation.

The police have interrogated the suspect and seized his laptop and mobile phone. However, so far, they have not recovered any camera or recordings as alleged by the students. As the protests intensified, state minister Kollu Ravindra, district collector DK Balaji and SP Gangadhar Rao visited the college.

The SP tried to pacify the protestors. “We didn’t find any cameras hidden in the girl’s hostel during our probe. We searched the suspected student’s laptop, mobile phones and other devices in front of the students and college staff. No videos were found. Girl students need not worry about this problem. Further investigation is on,” said the SP.

State HRD minister Nara Lokesh said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras. Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible,” adding that the management should take immediate steps in such cases.The YSRCP has alleged a cover up claiming that the owner of the college belonged to TDP.

“Shockingly, the college belongs to a follower of Telugu Desam Party, which is why they suppressed this issue and ensured it did not come out, even though it has been a week since it happened,” alleged the YSRCP.