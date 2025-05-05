Allahabad HC closes case related Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

A Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court closed the case related to the purported British citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The division bench of Justice AR Masudi and Justice Ajay Kumar Srivastava took the decision on Monday as the Central government could not produce relevant documents related to his British citizenship.

The bench stated that the petition cannot be kept pending waiting for the report. Whenever the report is received by the Central government, they should give a copy of it to the petitioner and also present it in the court, the court ordered.

The counsel representing the Central government said that the matter is related to sensitive information between two countries. Many reminders have been sent to the concerned country but no response has been received so far. Hence, some more time should be given.

The court said hearing the petition is currently being completed. Nevertheless, The petitioner has the freedom to file a petition in any other forum or the court on the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi.

During the hearing held on April 21, Additional Solicitor General Suryabhan Pandey submitted a status report on behalf of the Centre, but the court, considering it inadequate, made stringent remarks saying, “This case is of national importance, will not be delayed.”

Vignesh Shishir, who hails from Karnataka, had filed the petition claiming that Rahul Gandhi had described himself as a British citizen while being a director in a UK company. He cited the guidelines of the Election Commission under which a person having a dual citizenship is not eligible to contest election in the country.

Vignesh Shishir had demanded cancellation of Indian citizenship of Rahul Gandhi under Section 9 (2) of the Indian Citizenship Act 1955.