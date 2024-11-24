Logo

# India

All-party meeting held ahead of winter session of Parliament

The meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the upcoming session in the wake of the government seeking cooperation from the Opposition.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 24, 2024 11:59 am

An all-party meeting was held at Parliament on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament scheduled to commence from Monday (November 25) and continue till December 20.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Minister Anupriya Patel were among the key attendees representing the government at the meeting.
Leaders from various political parties, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko, Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, and Jairam Ramesh, among others, attended the meeting.
The meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the upcoming session in the wake of the government seeking cooperation from the Opposition for the same.
The session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of Gautam Adani’s indictment in a bribery case in the US. The focus is expected to be on the legislative agendas, including the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, during the session.

