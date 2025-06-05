All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi briefs EAM Jaishankar, says multi-nation visit was ‘very positive’

The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi which concluded its multi-nation visit to Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain, on Thursday, briefed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on its recent international visit aimed at promoting India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Kanimozhi, who led the delegation, said the visit was “very positive” and underscored that its bipartisan nature — comprising mostly opposition MPs and one BJP MP — reflected India’s united stand against terrorism on the global stage.

The delegation’s visit was part of a global outreach initiative aimed at briefing key nations on Operation Sindoor and India’s counter-terrorism stance following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Glad to interact with the All Party Delegation led by @KanimozhiDMK that visited Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece and Spain.”

Speaking after the return on Tuesday, Kanimozhi emphasised that terrorism linked to Pakistan affects not just India but the global community, calling for collective international action to curb terror.

“The visit was a very positive one… the delegation mostly had opposition MPs and one BJP MP, which in itself was a message to the countries that India stands as one. In spite of our political differences, we stand together as one country. Every time there has been an act of terrorism in India, we have been able to trace it back to Pakistan. It just doesn’t stop with India…. the whole world has to be cautious in ending terror… no country should sponsor terrorism,” she said.

The all-party delegation included Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Ambassador Manjeev S Puri, part of the same delegation, said that they visited Russia and four other European countries, and held high-level dialogues in all these countries. He said all the countries showed zero tolerance for terrorism. He added that they explained the problem of state-sponsored terrorism and urged the world to take strict action against such states.

Puri said the visit helped build a better understanding and showed that India is united in fighting terrorism.

“…We visited five countries – Russia and 4 other important European countries. We held high-level dialogues in all these countries. I believe that everyone is standing with us, that there is zero tolerance for terrorism. We also told them that this is not just terrorism but State-sponsored terrorism. So, the world must keep an eye on these States and strict action must be taken. I believe that people understand this, and our visit was very important. When you tell people something all by yourself, the understanding among people increases. Second, this was an all-party delegation and everyone appreciated this a lot – that the whole of our nation is united and we are displaying a sort of national resolve,” Puri said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met with the All-Party Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, which recently completed a multi-nation visit to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Jaishankar in a post on X said, “Nice to meet with the All Party Delegation led by @SanjayJhaBihar that visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.”

Speaking after the meeting, JD-U MP Sanjay Jha said, “We met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and gave him feedback about our visit to five countries. We shared our experiences during our visit to five countries with him. During our five-nation visit, we explained the whole situation with facts and told them that cross-border terrorism has been taking place in India for four decades.”

Alongside Jha, the delegation included MPs from various parties — BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M’s John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid — reflecting a unified national stance against terrorism.

The multi-nation visit underscored India’s commitment to regional peace, security, and development through strengthened engagement with key countries in East and Southeast Asia.