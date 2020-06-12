The Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday advised to set up e-office in all the eight North Eastern States in a stipulated time frame.

Minister’s remarks came while addressing a webinar on the subject attended by Chief Ministers and IT Ministers of the region.

He further said that the e-office project will fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and will ensure ease of administration, transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism.

He said that e-office project is also a cardinal pillar of Digital India and so far 55 Ministries in Government of India has implemented the same.

Referring to the Shillong Declaration, Jitendra Singh said that promotion of e-office and quality of its services were the key takeaways and now the time has come to fulfil this ambitious target. The Minister has assured all technical and financial support to achieve the e-office mission to be implemented right from Civil Secretariat to District level in all the States.

Jitendra Singh also announced a Joint Steering Committee to be chaired by Secretary DoNER to take the e-office project forward. Representatives from ARPG, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NIC, NEC and all the 8 North Eastern States will be the part of the Committee to suggest measures and implement the e-office project.

Singh said that the progress of e-Office in 75 Central Ministries/ Departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home was possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The implementation of e-Office in State Secretariats of North Eastern States will result in creation of paperless State Secretariats in a time bound manner where officers would be empowered with virtual private networks, digital signature certificates and promote less contact governance.

The workshop on e-Office for North East States was attended by Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Meghalaya and the IT Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Chief Secretaries of NE States, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Administrative Reforms and Secretaries of IT Departments have also attended the workshop. Altogether 220 people participated in today’s webinar.