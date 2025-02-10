All Mahakumbh mela railway stations are operating smoothly: Vaishnaw

Ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Prayagraj junction is functioning properly, adding that all Mahakumbh mela railway stations are operating smoothly.

Despite the continued heavy rush, Indian Railways is working on a war footing to serve the devotees by bringing them in and taking them back to their homes during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Countering a wrong media report a day before, Vaishnaw informed the nation through media that about 330 trains from eight different stations in the Prayagraj area carried 12.5 lakh passengers back to their homes.

Even as the rush is not coming down, Indian Railways by running one train each from these stations in just above 4 minutes is making sure that devotees don’t have to wait after their holy bathing.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said, “Prayagraj junction (is) functioning properly. Don’t believe in rumours of the junction (being )closed.”

“Yesterday, 12.5 lakh pilgrims were facilitated and a record 330 trains departed from Prayagraj Mahakumbh area stations. Today, 130 trains have departed from the mela area so far. All Mahakumbh mela railway stations are operating smoothly,” the Railway Minister said in another post on X.

Ahead of the next pious Amrut Snan of Maghi Poornima, One rake of these trains is catering to an average of 3,780 passengers in a single trip, showing that rush is not coming down.

Reviewing the situation at a meeting with zonal and divisional railway officials, Chairman Railway Board & CEO, Satish Kumar asked the officials to bring to the notice of the media all its efforts in serving the people efficiently and at full capacity.

He mentioned that Prayagraj Junction along with seven other stations — Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhusi — are fully functional. Despite the continued rush, special and regular trains are running at full capacity from these eight stations from the Prayagraj area.

The closure of only one station, Prayagraj Sangam, two days before and two days after any Amrit Snan is a routine practice, Satish Kumar emphasised. Further, this is done on the suggestion of Prayagraj district administration and was done all through previous holy baths, the Amrit Snans.

”There is nothing new in it,” he said. He urged the media, Zonal & Divisional offices of public relations of Indian Railway to highlight its massive efforts to help devotees reach Mahakumbh city, especially in the light of reported traffic snarls in the adjoining areas.

The fact remains that by 3 PM today, more than 201 special and regular trains have already departed from the 8 stations including the crucial Prayagraj Junction carrying more than 9 lakh pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, CRB & CEO Satish Kumar briefed the Rail Minister about the smooth functioning of railway services in the Prayagraj area in the war room of Rail Bhawan, where CCTV camera footage from all the railway stations was being received.

Satish Kumar and the Rail minister reviewed the ongoing situation of rush and discussed the preparation of Railways ahead of the next Amrit Snan of Maghi Purnima.

Later the Chairman, Railway Board urged the media and public in general not to fall prey to isolated media reports regarding services being affected at the crucial Prayagraj Junction.

He said the facts can easily be verified by visiting the 8 Railway stations where the Mela special trains, painted with the Mahakumbh logo, are running day and night. Running 330 trains on a normal day by Indian Railway is evidence of its unwavering commitment to the people of India. This number is almost on par with 360 trains that were run on Mauni Amavasya last month when the rush was at its historic peak.

Passengers are advised to refer to official railway sources for the latest updates and to avoid misleading information.