All buried and hidden temples should be restored to benefit society: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati speaking on the Sambhal issue has advocated for the restoration of all buried and hidden temples, ensuring their benefits reach society.

Regarding the Places of Worship Act, which is being heard in the Supreme Court, he stressed the importance of respecting and abiding by the court’s decision.

Commenting on CM Yogi and PM Modi’s slogan, “Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge”, he urged everyone to embrace unity, recognising that all are part of Indian culture and should resist those who seek to divide society.

Highlighting the global significance of the upcoming Mahakumbh, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati stated that people from across India and the world would gather to take a holy dip at Sangam to receive spiritual blessings and fulfilment of their wishes.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the saint praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements being made for Mahakumbh 2025.

He said that CM Yogi’s actions not only reflect his dedication to organising the Kumbh but also show his commitment to driving the state’s progress.

He said, “The development work being carried out in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh is commendable, and CM Yogi Adityanath deserves gratitude for his dedication to organising the festival. All saints and residents of the state thank him for his efforts to advance Uttar Pradesh.” Moreover, he praised the efforts of both PM Modi and CM Yogi for fostering a cultural revival and uniting people in support of Sanatan Dharma across the state and the country.

Acknowledging these efforts, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati mentioned that the upcoming Kumbh festival in Prayagraj will be a grand and divine event. He praised the remarkable development work being carried out under the guidance of CM Yogi, highlighting the excellent arrangements and the significant expansion of the area.

He further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, the Vindhya Corridor, and the development of religious sites across Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

He remarked that under their leadership, the country is witnessing a cultural renaissance. He said, “Both leaders are deeply devoted to Hindu culture and traditions, striving to revive Sanatan Dharma and inspire people to work towards the progress of their society, nation, and religion.”

He emphasised that these efforts are yielding far-reaching results, as followers of Sanatan Dharma have become increasingly aware of and connected to their cultural heritage. He credited PM Modi and CM Yogi for this awakening.