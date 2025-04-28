Aligarh’s famous lock industry set to gain from US-China tariff standoff

The ongoing US-China tariff war has created a golden opportunity for Aligarh’s lock industry. A hub for locks, Aligarh is rapidly strengthening its global market position.

According to Volza’s export data, India leads the world in the exports of locks, surpassing China and Vietnam, with key markets in the UK, US, and Australia.

Officials said here on Monday that as per data till April 17, 2025, India tops the world in lock hardware exports with 40,664 shipments. It is followed by China (30,289 shipments) and Vietnam (4,836 shipments). From October 2023 to September 2024, India exported 3,578 shipments, showing a growth of 10% over the previous year.

China exports locks worth $1.19 billion to the US annually, holding a 66% market share. However, the US’s 245% tariff on Chinese products has made them more expensive, creating an opportunity for Aligarh’s lock industry to capture a larger share of the US market.

The UP government has already taken steps to capitalize on this, such as including Aligarh’s hardware in the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018 and offering incentives to local entrepreneurs.

Aligarh’s leading lock company, Link Locks, has invested Rs 100 crore to capitalize on this opportunity. This investment will benefit the entire lock industry and its stakeholders. The state government’s pro-business policies have boosted entrepreneurial confidence, positioning Aligarh to expand its share in the global lock market.

Meanwhile, the US-China tariff war has created a significant opportunity for Uttar Pradesh beyond the lock industry, opening doors for exports of household products like kitchenware, tableware, plastic items, lamps, hair clippers, and firecrackers.

China currently holds a 72% share of the $148 billion annual export market in these products, with India at just 2.9%. Uttar Pradesh, home to the largest number of MSME units, is well-positioned to fill this gap. The UP government’s ODOP scheme is providing crucial support to local artisans and small entrepreneurs, strengthening both the local economy and Brand UP globally.

The Defense Corridor in Uttar Pradesh has opened new opportunities for Aligarh, with six nodes including Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Agra. The Yogi government has invested Rs 122 crore to develop Aligarh’s Defense Corridor, attracting Rs 3,300 crore in investment so far. This boost is not only advancing the defense sector, but also benefiting local industries, particularly Aligarh’s hardware and lock industry, by driving technological progress and helping meet global standards.

CM Yogi Adityanath has implemented key initiatives to transform Uttar Pradesh into an industrial and export hub. Through the Export Promotion Policy, the government aims to strengthen Brand UP globally and boost exports. Programs like ODOP, the Defense Corridor, and support for MSMEs have elevated local entrepreneurs. Focused investments in infrastructure, financial support, and technological innovation are propelling Aligarh’s lock industry towards becoming a global hub.