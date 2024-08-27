Alarm over electrocution death of elephants in Chhattisgarh

A surge in elephant electrocutions set alarm bells ringing in Chhattisgarh, where 21 majestic creatures have fallen prey to power lines in just two years.

Even as three added to the jumbo death toll this year, the Forest and Energy departments’ prolonged blame game over the responsibility and funding has paralysed efforts to address the crisis, leaving the elephant population vulnerable to this avoidable fate. As coal mining operations expand unchecked, the state’s inaction risks turning this tragedy into a full-blown epidemic.

Since its inception as a state in November 2000, Chhattisgarh witnessed a staggering 77 electrocution deaths of elephants. Despite this alarming toll, bureaucratic red tape and a clear lack of accountability between the Forest and Energy departments have hindered efforts to implement vital protective measures. The result is a deadly status quo, with the state’s elephant population remaining perilously exposed to this avoidable fate.

The conflict over funding and implementation of safety measures to prevent these deaths persisted for years, but recent developments have seen the two departments finally reach an agreement. Both the Forest and Energy departments have filed affidavits in the High Court, outlining their commitment to addressing the issue.

Historically, elephants in Chhattisgarh were primarily found in the Sarguja division and Korba-Raigarh districts. However, with the commencement of coal mining operations in these areas, they have been forced to migrate to other regions, leading to increased human-animal conflicts and, tragically, more fatalities. Many of these deaths occur when elephants come into contact with low-hanging power lines or are deliberately targeted by people using live wires.

In response to the rising death toll, the Central government has repeatedly directed state authorities to enforce Section 77 of the Indian Electricity Act, 1956, which specifies the minimum height for power lines based on their voltage. Despite these instructions, the state’s Forest and Energy departments have failed to take effective action against the menace.

In March 2019, following a high court directive, the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company asked for ₹1,674 crore from the Forest department to raise the height of 810 kilometers of 33 kV lines, 3,761 kilometers of 11 kV lines, and to install covered conductors. However, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change clarified that this responsibility falls on the power distribution companies, as per the Supreme Court’s rulings.

It has been two months since a high-level meeting decided to take steps to prevent elephant electrocutions on June 26, 2024. The plan involves tightening sagging wires, raising power line heights, and using insulated cables in forest areas and elephant corridors. However, the absence of a deadline for completion has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to addressing this critical issue. The delay in implementation has sparked doubts about the urgency with which these measures will be taken.

The Forest Department’s reluctance to act decisively has been evident throughout, as they have consistently opposed petitions aimed at addressing the issue. It remains to be seen whether the recent agreement will lead to meaningful action or if the lives of Chhattisgarh’s elephants will continue to be at risk.