Al-Qaeda terrorist held in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested an Al Qaeda terrorist from Ramban district of Jammu division. He has been identified as Amiruddin Khan of West Bengal. Police have recovered a Chinese grenade from his possession.

An FIR No. 376/2022 under Section 7/25 the Indian Arms Act, Section 4 of Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA has been registered. Further investigation is going on.

Police on Monday also cracked the recent IED blast incident in north Kashmir’s Bandipora by arresting two hybrid terrorists involved in planting the improvised explosive device (IED) on the strategic highway that is used by the army and security force convoys.

The police have also recovered two remote-controlled IEDs and detonators from their possession.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said that a case has been registered and the investigation is going on. The terrorists had planted an IED, weighing around 18 kg and fitted with two gas cylinders, in Kenusa-Astango area of the north Kashmir district of Bandipora on October 15. The explosive device was detected and destroyed by the security forces, averting a major tragedy.