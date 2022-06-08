Al-Qaeda is involved in evil design: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said Al-Qaeda is a “Problem” and not “Protection” for Muslims as the terrorist group is involved in evil design to bleed the entire humanity by misusing the Islam as a “Safety Cover”.

The Union Minister’s reaction comes after the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities and states to avenge the insult to Prophet Muhammad.

In a threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”.

While talking to reporters here, Naqvi said that India’s strength of co-existence cannot be harmed by any narrow minded communal conspiracy. India’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” has ensured that followers of all religions are flourishing in the environment of equality, freedom and inclusivity.

Naqvi said that out of every 10 Muslims living in the world, one Muslim lives in India with equal socio-economic, educational, religious and constitutional rights. However, the selective silence on oppression and cruelty against Minorities in our neighbouring country is something that is hypocritically shocking.

The Union Minister said that the Minorities’ population in Pakistan, which was about 24 per cent of the total population during the Partition, has now been reduced to even below 2 per cent. While in India, Minorities’ population which was about 8 per cent of the total population during the Partition, has now increased to over 22 per cent.

Naqvi said that there are more than 3 lakh active mosques in India, there is an equal number of other places of worship of Muslim community. There are more than 50 thousand registered Madrasas and more than 50 thousand minority educational institutions which is more than several Islamic countries. Similarly there are thousands of Churches, Gurudwaras, places of worship of Buddhists, Parsis and Jains. These all are a reflection of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and “Unity in Diversity”.

The Union Minister said that the “Pakistan Propped Propaganda” is going on to cover up the persecution of Minorities and safe haven of terrorism in Pakistan and at the same time, defaming India in a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of peace, prosperity in India.

Naqvi said that equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities including Muslims is a part of India’s commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity.

He said during the last eight years, the Modi Government has made all sections of the society including Minorities an equal partner of peace and prosperity.

“Unable to digest this positive atmosphere of “development with trust” in the country, some people are spreading falsehood on the issue of Minorities before the world which is fabricated and opposite to the ground reality. These people are trying to hide the “Mountain of Truth” behind “Bushes of Lies”, Naqvi added.