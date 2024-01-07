Maldives distances itself from minister’s remarks against Modi

Amid boycott calls on social media against the Maldives as a tourist destination, the Maldivian government issued a clarification on its stance on its minister Mariyam Shiuna’s “appalling” remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lakshwadeep visit.

The Maldives government, in the wake of a sudden surge in cancellations of visits by tourists from India, said on Sunday that they would not hesitate to take action against those who make such “derogatory remarks.

The minister had reposted another Maldivian leader’s reaction to PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit in which he had termed the idea of competing with Maldives “delusional” and questioned how India will offer the so-called “service” that his country does.

The reaction came after Prime Minister Modi posted pictures of his recent Lakshadweep trip where he tried snorkeling and suggested the Union Territory must be on the list of tourists.

In his post on January 4, he said, ”Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep…”

“The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives…Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks,” the Madives government statement said.

Reacting to Modi’s pictures, several social media users suggested that the island Union Territory to be an alternate tourist destination to the Maldives, prompting the reaction from the minister of Maldives’ ”pro-China government”.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has slammed Shiuna’s “appalling” remarks and asked President Mohamed Muizzu’s government to distance itself from her now comments. “What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The bilateral ties between India and Maldives after Dr Mohamed Muizzu took over the country’s government has been strained.

A day after taking oath as the new Maldives President, Muizzu had asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldivian soil.

Bollywood superstars, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Shradha Kapor, are among the celebrities who have come out in support of Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination to Maldives after the anti-India barbs from the archipelagic country’s ministers.

Reacting to the remarks of Maldivian leader’s remarks, Akshay Kumar said that such unprovoked hate should not be tolerated and called on people to explore Indian islands and support Indian tourism.

“Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism,” Kumar wrote on ‘X’.

Reportedly, over 8,000 hotel bookings and 2,500 flight tickets to Maldives have reportedly been cancelled by Indians after the Maldivian minister has insulted PM Modi on X.